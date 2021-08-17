Namibia: Sewerage System Delays Completion of Kavango East School

FANUEL Kapapero, the director of education in the Kavango East region, says the opening of the primary school at Sauyemwa at Rundu, which was set to take place in February this year, has been delayed due to the lack of a sewerage system.

Kapapero last week said connecting the sewerage pipes of the school to an already existing system has been a challenge.

"I think the contractor at first wanted to connect the sewer pipe to Hilka Park's sewer line, but it is a bit expensive, so now they have to connect it to the council's sewer pipes," he said.

Hilka Park is in the vicinity of the new school, opposite the B2 Nkurenkuru highway.

Kapapero said the contractor has now opted to connect the system to the Rundu Town Council's sewerage pipes, but this would require a pump to force waste into the system.

He said although there have been some delays in the acquisition of the pump, it has been ordered, and is expected to arrive within the coming weeks.

Kapapero said key positions at the school have already been filled, although they had to recruit some of the teachers from other schools.

"The only challenge faced is with support staff like cleaners, but this is also being finalised," he said.

The school, which has so far cost the government N$24 million to build, would accommodate pupils from Sauyemwa Primary School and Sauyemwa Combined School, since it was built to lessen the burden on the two overpopulated schools.

It would accommodate pupils from preprimary level to Grade 7.

Pupils who have been identified to move to the school are currently housed in tents at their previous schools, waiting for the completion of the new school.

The school is currently known as the Rundu Rural West Primary School, which Kapapero said is temporary.

The directorate has submitted the name Markus Sitongeni Ihemba Primary School to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for approval.