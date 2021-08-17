Africa: Covid-19 Cases Exceed 7,2 Million Across Continent

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a citizen against COVID-19, at Wilkins Hospital, Zimbabwe's main vaccination center, in Harare, May 12, 2021.

Cape Town — As of August 17, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,296,720 while over 55,904,582 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 184,357 and 6,423,422 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,613,569 and 77,440 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (763,353), Tunisia (625,688), Ethiopia (289,962), Egypt (285,465), Libya (284,618 and Kenya (221,406).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.