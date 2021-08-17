Namibia: Ondonga Recovers 32 Suspected Stolen Livestock

The Ondonga Traditional Authority recovered 32 heads of cattle, suspected to have been stolen within the traditional authority's grazing area in the last few years.

Four of the cattle were successfully identified and handed over to the owners on Sunday at the Ondonga palace.

The animals were allegedly hidden at Omugulugonime.

Speaking on behalf of the committee that deals with theft at the traditional authority, Lot Kasamane appealed to farmers grazing in their jurisdiction and neighbouring areas to visit the palace to identify their cattle.

He said some of the cattle still have their ear tags attached while some do not, making it difficult to trace the owners.

According to Kasamane, the tags assisted the OTA in tracing the owners of the cattle, which were handed over.

He further appealed to the community who may notice suspicious movements of cattle in their areas to inform the committee.

Kasamane said the OTA, in collaboration with the Namibian Police, saw five men being taken in for questioning, but no case has been opened against them yet.

Of those five suspects, two are the alleged kingpins who allegedly sent the other three to steal the cattle.

"The alleged suspects were only taken in for questioning, and to provide information on their dealings. The owners of the cattle are at liberty to go and open individual cases against the transgressors," stated Kasamane.

The stock theft first came to light after five calves were identified and brought to Ondangwa.

Michael Niikondo from Oshipumbushomugongo, who on Sunday received his stolen cattle back, said he will open a case against the alleged suspects.

He explained that he lost his cattle at Okasheshete in the Onoolongo area earlier this year after lions invaded the place.

"The cattle attempted to come home, but some did not reach. I thank Ondonga for assisting in tracing my cattle," said Niikondo.