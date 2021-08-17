Namibia: Chief - Vaccination Is Our Only Hope

17 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Stefanus Nambara

NKURENKURU - Chief of the Ukwangali Traditional Authority Eugene Siwombe Kudumo, has called on his subjects to get vaccinated against the dreadful Covid-19.

"We are all responsible to ensure that this virus which has taken people's lives must come to an end," he said. Kudumo was speaking shortly after he received his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at his palace on Friday.

Members of the traditional authority's chief's council also received their jabs. Furthermore, Kudumo also appealed to the traditional authority's staff, village elders and headmen to keep encouraging those staying within their areas to get vaccinated.

"Take this message and encourage residents that they should go to their nearest clinics to get vaccinated," he urged. This, he said, is the only way that the virus will be successfully defeated. "If we will not get vaccinated, then it will not end," he stressed. The chief noted with concern there is misinformation being spread around communities, which is scaring people; as such, many were shying away from taking the vaccine. "Vaccination campaigns are not new, even way back, there were vaccines and even now, there are vaccines administered on people to prevent certain diseases," he said.

