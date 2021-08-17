Namibia: Omusati Likely to Run Out of Grazing

Ongwediva — The Omusati region is likely to experience a shortage of grazing if the rain does not come early, governor Erginus Endjala said.

Endjala observed that apart from Ongandjera and the Uukwaluudhi area, many other areas, particularly in the inland, are already struggling without grazing.

"We may in the next few months face problems with grazing. As we speak, certain areas are already without grazing, and water for the animals has started drying up, especially in the southern parts," he added.

In terms of food production, Endjala said despite the areas which received late rainfall, the region has harvested enough to last until the next harvest.

Areas such as Ruacana, Tsandi and Onesi could not produce enough as they received late rainfall.

As a result of the lack of rain, some crops had started to dry out.

The chief regional officer for Omusati, Gervasius Kashindi, said the impact of the 2019 drought can still be felt in many parts of the region.

He also felt that the late rainfall received this year led to crop production in the region being affected.

"There are those who are in need of food assistance," Kashindi stressed.

Nonetheless, communities which require food will be given food through the drought relief programme.

Despite the drought, the official is encouraging communities to invest in irrigation food production.

At the moment, the region, in partnership with the ministry of agriculture, is assisting farmers to procure the materials they require to set up gardens at a subsidised rate.

So far, the first cohort that applied to benefit from the partnership has already been assisted.

The second round of assistance is also coming, and potential farmers are encouraged to apply.