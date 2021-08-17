Namibia: Visitor Nabbed for Dealing in Cannabis

Katima Mulilo — A 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested last week in Katima Mulilo, at Bebi location, after he was found in possession of cannabis, with the street value of N$219 950.

According to Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali, the cannabis was found stuffed inside the spare wheel of a vehicle.

He was due to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday.

"The community is hereby urged to report persons suspected of dealing in cannabis or any other prohibited contrabands to the police, by calling or through the usage of police suggestion boxes available in the region," appealed Sitali.

Hidden... Cannabis was found stuffed in a spare wheel.