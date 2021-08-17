Rwanda: Ferwaba Announces Partnership With Rwandair As Official Afrobasket Carrier

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has partnered with RwandAir to make it the official carrier for the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 tournament.

According to a statement from Ferwaba, RwandAir will be extending special discounts for everyone flying to Rwanda to experience the continental showpiece scheduled for August 24 to September 5.

"To receive the special offer, fans and journalists can contact their respective national federations in their home countries for more details," the statement read.

Desire Mugwiza, the Ferwaba President described the partnership as "a great opportunity" for everyone across the world who would love to watch the FIBA Afrobsket 2021 and Visit Rwanda,

"We welcome you to enjoy the games and experience the land of thousand hills," he said.

RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo said the airline is delighted to join in partnership with the Afrobasket to further promote basketball throughout the continent,

"It is a privilege to support Africa's senior national teams throughout the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 taking place here in Kigali which we believe will foster talent as the teams compete for the title," she said.

"As a proud African carrier RwandAir is committed to uniting people through sport and championing African talent," she added.

RwandAir flies to 20 destinations on the African continent.

These include Abidjan, Abuja, Accra,Bangui, Brazzaville, Brussels, Bujumbura, Cape Town, Cotonou, Dar es Salaam, Douala, Dubai, Harare, Johannesburg, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Kinshasa, Lagos, Libreville, London, Lusaka and Nairobi.

Sixteen teams from across the continent will compete in the 30th edition of the FIBA Afrobasket the Kigali Arena will host all 36 games of the competition with the final taking place on Sunday September 5.

