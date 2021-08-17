Kenya: Inside the Pained Existence of a Mixed-Race Teenage Boy

It is disheartening to witness the discrimination that mixed-race people often go through.

I witnessed a case at Ibiza market in Kwale County where a young woman wanted to buy a dress. When she approached the seller, its price was raised four times. Just like that. She complained about the bias linked to her skin colour and looks.

What the seller did not know is that she was a local and was familiar with prices of items sold on the busy market.

This form of discrimination extends to other places including public transport, hotels, malls and recreational areas.

The same treatment is accorded to foreigners who visit our country and are perceived to be rich and therefore should pay more for basic goods and services. People always want to extort money from them.

Fight

My friend, who is of mixed-race parentage, once shared his experience. Here is his story:

"When we are out as a family, people stare at us, I guess because my mother is darker than my father and I. It's usually uncomfortable, and what hurts the most is that people assume my mother is our maid.

In Grade Six, I got into a fight with a girl who said that my mum was a gold-digger. On another occasion, I went to a 'mutura' joint and children started chanting "mzungu njaa" (broke white boy) continuously after I refused to give them money for sweets. My parents have organised therapy sessions to prepare me for such encounters."

Discrimination

His tale got me thinking about the plight of such people. I think, as young people, it is up to us to stop this discrimination. Mixed-race people don't expect special treatment of any sort; all they want is to be treated fairly like any other citizen.

Some of these people live in slums and use matatus like us, and face the same ups and downs we encounter in our lives. Let's stop imagining that they are rich.

We should also stop thinking all black women who choose white husbands are gold-diggers. Love knows no boundaries. Equal treatment starts with you.

