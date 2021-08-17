Kenya: Beware of the Lady of the Night. Why Scientists Are Worried About Sweet-Smelling Shrub

It is an evergreen, woody shrub, which grows about four metres high, with broad, smooth and glossy leaves.

But unlike other plants, the Cestrum nocturnum, also called the lady of the night or night-blooming jessamine or jasmine, comes alive at night when its white-yellow, tubular flowers, which are closed during the day, bloom.

A species of plant in the potato family Solanaceae, the lady of the night plant has been described as one of the most scented in the world due to its fragrance of sweet perfume which can go as far as 100m and 150m. Despite the name, it is not a jasmine - the other sweet-smelling flower. Jasmines are in the olive family Oleaceae.

But the jessamine's strong scent, perhaps the strongest of any flower in the world, and its beauty, it seems, are orchestrated to hide the devil in this plant that scientists now worry could be the beginning of the end of indigenous trees in Kenya.

Kenya Forest Research Institute (Kefri) experts warn that in the next two to five years, there will be a huge loss of indigenous tree cover and grass if the shrub is not contained.

"The Cestrum is deep, fibrous rooted and lowers the quantity of water sources, affecting the community who hugely depend on it. It is also poisonous to domestic animals, among them cattle," said Dr Jared Amwatta, a principal research scientist at Kefri.

The institute lists the negative effects of the shrub as replacement of the local plant communities, changing ecological functioning of ecosystems, reduction in forage resources for animals, changing forest structure and quality, the creation of imbalance in ecological processes, and forest degradation associated with habitat change and species modification.

What makes the shrub dangerous, especially to indigenous trees, is its ability to colonise around mature trees, and then suppressing their viability.

Besides its effects on the environment, the surrounding trees, and forests, scientists have also warned that the lady of the night plant is toxic to humans, and eating its fruit can cause elevated temperature, rapid pulse, excess salivation and gastritis.

The nocturnal fragrance, scientists have documented, can cause difficulty in breathing, irritation of the nose and throat, sneezing, intense headache, nausea and dizziness.

Experts have yet to come up with biological solutions to control the growth of the plant, after ruling out a chemical solution, one they deemed as posing even more danger to the ecosystem, especially to the water.

The only available means of controlling the spread of the shrub, they agree, is through mechanical ways that involve uprooting the shrub, taking all its roots out, and then burning the dried plant.

"Farmers contracted under the Plantation Establishment and Livelihoods Improvement Scheme (Pelis) are encouraged to cut down and uproot all trees found on their plots as one way of containing it," said Dr Amwatta, who has been studying the effects of the plant.

Scientists believe the shrub also has the ability to suppress growth of grazing grass in forests and homes, causing even more harm to farmers.

In Trans Nzoia, some farmers have seen first-hand the effect of this resilient, but harmful plant.

They blamed the plant and its negative effects on grass for loss of income due to emaciated cows that can no longer eat to their fill.

"We have been uprooting the shrub but it requires a lot of manpower. We request funds to engage individuals in an ambitious programme of uprooting the species, which spreads fast," said Mr Hesborn Wandera, the chairman of the Kiptogot Community Forest Association (CFA).

Mr Wandera called for urgent measures to contain the spread of the shrub, saying the existence of the forest is at stake since the shrubs suppress the growth of other trees.

The county government of Trans Nzoia has put in place several measures in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to contain the spread of the shrub, which is visible in every part of the county.

"We have been planting more resistant trees while restoring the forest cover of the water towers that have been destroyed by the shrub, apart from the ones destroyed by human beings," said the executive committee member in charge of natural resources, water and environment, Mr Andrew Musungu.

The shrub is believed to have been first propagated by white settlers in Cherang'any who wanted to attract certain birds.

The shrubs spread to the Mt Elgon water tower by way of the birds.

According to the Kenya Forest Service's regional ecosystem conservator, Mr George Abuto, the night-blooming jessamine has invaded almost a third of the forest, but majorly along water sources for the last three years, spreading fast.

This is also a big worry for Kiptogot Forest, gazetted in 1932, with 1,342.3 hectares' plantation has over 30 species of trees, and which has Mubere, Kiptogot and Chepchoina rivers, which serve three quarters of Trans Nzoia and its environs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Kenya Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the two water towers of Mt Elgon and Kiptogot forest the main source of water for Kitale Municipality, with a population of 162,174 residents, scientists warn that if not addressed, the invasive plant may have serious effects on the water supply in the future.

"It has not reached that level where it has caused multiple death of trees. However, we have to be worried because the plant looks like it's spreading fast on tree species and if the trend continues to the level of affecting different species of trees, then we may lose forest cover or canopy, which can cause water levels to change," explained Dr James Kimondo, the Kefri deputy director.

The biggest issue, Dr Kimondo said, was how the shrub operates on tree canopies.

"Initially they coexist, but eventually when it covers the whole canopy, it actually stops the tree from manufacturing its own food in the leaves, so the tree starts getting stress because of lack of enough nutrients and dies slowly," Dr Kimondo said.

Dr Wycliffe Kiiya, a scientist at Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro), agrees with Dr Kimondo, and suggests that science's best way to address the effects of the plant might be through the use of an insect that can directly feed on the lady of the night.