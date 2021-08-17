Namibia: Man Beats Girlfriend to Death, Kills Himself

ON Sunday, a 34-year-old man allegedly beat his girlfriend with an axe handle then stabbed her twice in the neck with knife, killing her instantly, thereafter he committed suicide.

The incidents happened at Uukuvu village, Okahao constituency in Omusati region at a time yet to be established.

According to the crime report, the boyfriend and girlfriend allegedly returned home from nearby cuca shops when they were involved in an argument. The boyfriend allegedly beat the girlfriend with an axe handle then stabbed her twice in the neck with an Okapi knife and she died. The suspect then committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in their sleeping room.

Their remains were discovered on Monday at around 07h20 by a child who was going to school.

The deceased was identified as Ndinelago Erich Shoopala (32) from Uukuvu village.

The suspect was identified as Silas Muya.

Their bodies have been taken to Okahao police mortuary for post-mortem.

Their next kin have been informed.

Police investigations are ongoing.