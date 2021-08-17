Tanzania: Tadb to Plant 4,000 Trees to Make Dodoma Green

TANZANIA Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has unveiled a plan to plant 4,000 trees as a way to support the government efforts in making Dodoma city green.

Speaking at the Dodoma Green awards event yesterday, the TADB Manager Central Zone, Mr Yodas Mwanakatwe said that TADB always cares for the environment as a way of achieving economic goals.

Apart from applauding the project whose chairperson is the former Prime Minister, Mr Mizengo Pinda, Mr Mwanakatwe said the event aimed at recognising the contribution of government institutions, private organisations, citizens, schools and the defence and security organs that have collaborated to ensure Dodoma becomes green by planting trees.

"Agricultural and economic development cannot be achieved if there isn't sustainable conservation of the environment, therefore we are obliged to contribute to the company like this so that our country may have good development and a conducive environment," said Mr Mwanakatwe.

He said in doing development activities like agriculture or construction of industries the environment is highly affected therefore, the mobilisation in the tree planting project will help conserve and protect the environment.

"Apart from facilitating agriculture, livestock and fishing sector, TADB also works to make sure that the environment in which these activities are taking place is protected and conserved so that they can be used by both current and future generations," said Mr Mwanakatwe.

Furthermore, he called upon stakeholders in the agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors to make sure that they take care of their environment which includes planting trees that will help the country become green and help reduce carbon dioxide in the world.

"There has been an increase of carbon dioxide in the world which is a result of the increase of human activities and therefore to combat the situation, it is important to initiate campaigns like these that encourage tree planting," said Mr Mwanakatwe.

He explained that TADB will continue to play its part to the community to ensure that the plan to plant trees and make Dodoma city green is implemented through actions, noting further that Dodoma will be an example in the implementation of planting trees countrywide.

On the side of the Project's Chairman and former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, apart from congratulating TADB on successfully carrying out the event, he advised the government to come up with a system where every household in the Dodoma region makes sure it plants five trees to combat the drought situation of that city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is essential for the government to see to it that it instigates citizens in every household to plant at least five trees and tend to them so that it may be part of giving them fresh air as well as the implementation of the project to make Dodoma green," stated Mr Pinda.

On his part, Dodoma's Regional Commissioner, Mr Antony Mtaka said that the planting of trees and environment conservation is the region's priority and stated that he has accepted the suggestion of the project's Chairperson to make sure that every household plants five trees as a way of implementing the campaign.

TADB has been among government organizations that were awarded according to its cooperation in the plan to make Dodoma green by spurring the planting of trees.