Tanzania: African Court Staff Gets Covid-19 Jabs

OVER 100 staff affiliated to the African Union (UA) yesterday received their Covid-19 vaccines, at an exercise coordinated by the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR).

Workers from the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) and the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) braved the morning chill to receive their jabs at the seat of the Court.

Speaking shortly after being vaccinated, Registrar Dr Robert Eno expressed his gratitude to the Tanzanian government for embarking on the vaccination process in the country.

"The turnout witnessed today is strong statement on how important these doses are as the world continues to grapple with the Pandemic," explained Dr Eno.

The AfCHPR stressed the importance of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, saying it will help one from getting seriously ill even when they contract the Virus, at the same time protect people around them, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19.

"I also want to appreciate the commitment exhibited by PAPU and AUABC staff for turning out in their numbers to receive their shots," he added.

For his part, Arusha City Medical Officer, Dr Maduhu Nindwa commended African Court for requesting his office for the jabs, and allocating a day to allow their staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"They were all in high in spirit which goes to show how valuable these vaccines are to their lives," the Medical Officer said.

Dr Maduhu however, acknowledged the demand of the jabs in the region, hinting that his office would request for more doses from the Health Ministry.

According to Dr Maduhu, Arusha had received 14,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine since the country received the first consignment of over one million doses last month, with the region now left with 1,500 doses.

"The reception is very high with tour operators and the business community showing their readiness to be vaccinated," added Dr Maduhu.