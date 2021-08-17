Tanzania: Govt Entities Counselled On Proper Use of Social Media Accounts

17 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, has asked ministries, agencies and public institutions to ensure that their social media accounts are properly verified before they go into operations to avoid hackers who use them to post disgusting materials that have been going viral to the public.

He asked ministries to verify accounts in collaboration with ICT experts from the e-Government Agency (eGA), which is under the ministry of Finance and Planning.

The Minister further advised that administrators of state owned social media platforms should be given intensive training on how to manage the accounts in order to avoid their misuse.

"At some instances we have been witnessing some public owned social media accounts liking some purely senseless issues, this tarnishes the entire image of an institution while the acts are done by a few indiscipline individuals," he said.

Regarding verification of accounts to avoid hackers the minister gave an example of one of the Twitter account owned by the Ministry of Agriculture where someone posted a tweet admiring beauty of his girlfriend.

The tweet brought a heated discussion in the social media as members of the public questioned over the security of accounts owned by ministries. The ministry of Agriculture later withdrew the post and apologized to the public.

However, Dr Ndugulile yesterday moved to assure the public that Tanzania was among the countries in the globe with a strong cyber security.

According to him, the country had equally recorded tremendous strides in social media growth and provision of internet services, with over 6 million Facebook subscribers, 4.5 million users of Instagram and with over 6 million people using WhatsApp.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X