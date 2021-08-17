Nigeria: BBNaija - Clash of the Titans As 'Major General' Pere, 'Chef' White Money Fight

Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye', Season 6 viewers saw the first major fight between male housemates, Pere fondly aka 'Major General' and the chef of the house, White Money, who is considered to be the former's major competitor.

Before the recent fight, Pere, after winning the Head of the House last week, told Maria about his plan to remove White Money from the kitchen.

According to him, he feels that cooking in the kitchen is White Money's strategy to win.

Days after, Pere gathered the housemates and announced that since White Money has been cooking since their arrival, that there was the need to change that because he wants to stop 'Kitchen Monopoly'.

Vanguard learnt White Money wasn't comfortable with the decision and this in turn, is one of the contributory factors to the recent clash as the housemate sees Pere as a threat following his antagonistic moves.

How the ruckus started

Last night, fight broke out after the housemates had their usual night games.

During the game, a 'question game' where housemates are to ask each other secret questions, Pere had approached White Money fiercely asking him what question he asked during the game.

The house chef, as White Money is fondly called by viewers, answered:

"Maria asked me who do I think has had sex in this house and I came to meet Angel to ask the same question, I don't even understand the game yet."

Pere however left the scene saying he won't let the issue slide.

White Money, who was obviously angry, started shouting at the top of his voice saying he cannot be intimidated by Pere.

In the process, Pere pulled out his belt. Though he claimed he was trying to adjust his belt, but some housemates thought it was a form of clear provocation to White Money.

It took the intervention of the HoH, Deputy HoH and other housemates to calm the situation before it becomes physical.

Earlier, Saga in his conversation with Pere, advised him to be careful of how he goes at White Money, adding that the other housemates think of him (Pere) as a bully.

