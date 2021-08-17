Nigeria: BBNaija 2021 - Kayvee Gets Verified On Instagram, Fans React

Kayvee.
17 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' former housemate Gbolahan Ololade better known as Kayvee's Instagram account has been verified.

Kayvee's Instagram account handler, made the announcement while updating fans on his health on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old photographer left Biggie's house on Monday due to advice from his medical doctor to withdraw from the reality Tv show so that he (Kayvee) can focus on his health issues.

Viewers took to social media to celebrate him.

Some of his fans' reactions below;

@iamfaithgowon: "Yes ooo, we're VERIFIED, Congratulations."

@wrld_rica: "We are strongly behind you Kayvee we love you so much."

@Kwuinemerald: "Kayvee to the whole wide world."

@mrkayvvee: "Love and light ambassador."

