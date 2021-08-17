Nigeria: Women in Agriculture - How My Neighbour Was Killed On His Farm - Farmer

interview

The Nasarawa-based farmer urges the government to provide security for farmers.

Justina Ishaku, a smallholder farmer in Nasarawa State, cultivates cassava and groundnuts. She owns six hectares of land.

In this episode of our weekly series of Women in Agriculture, Ms Ishiaku shares a terrifying experience.

PT: You started farming just eight years ago, why did it take you so long to start?

Ms Ishiaku: I was selling palm oil in Kogi State, then I relocated to Nasarawa State to continue because I was told it's more lucrative here. After some time, I experienced a huge loss, I then moved to selling food, garri, and raw rice, but it was not giving me the kind of money I wanted. I had to look for an alternative, which is farming.

PT: Comparing palm oil and farming, which of them would you say is better?

Ms Ishiaku: If not for insecurity or herders' crisis, I prefer farming. Farming is my own decision, unlike when I was into business, I travel from one village to another with my goods, then I sell at different markets. This one I'm based in one location.

PT: Owning land for women is very usually stressful even in their own communities, migration plays a critical role too, how are you able to own land here?

Ms Ishiaku: There is this man, an indigene of this community, he gave me two hectares at N25,000. Currently, it's about N120,000. Last year, I told him I cannot meet up to that amount, considering the economic situation of the country. He understood and gave me N80,000 this year for the two hectares.

PT: You mentioned your business ran down and you had no money to sustain your business. How were you able to raise capital for your business?

Ms Ishiaku: I got money from my parents, I had little, they were able to raise N150,000 for me. Later I started getting loans from financial institutions, that I repay 30 per cent monthly. I collected N350,000 in 2013 and I finished paying in 2015.

PT: Insecurity is another issue affecting food production in Nigeria, can you share your personal experience?

Ms Ishiaku: Two years ago, I met herders on my farm, when I complained, they asked me to choose between my life or the crop. I had to leave them. Another time, the yam I kept, cows finished all. Since last year, kidnappers have been taking people and demanding ransom. Last week, I was on my farm and I heard gunshots. I was scared then I had to seek protection. After some minutes, I heard voices and then another shot, this time I was very scared . I later discovered a man was killed on his farm, which is close to my own. I am not sure I will visit my farm for now, I'm not talking about harvest because it is clear fear will not allow me to do anything there this year.

PT: Aside from land, farm inputs are very essential for agricultural productivity, how do you manage to get them ( fertilizer, seeds). ?

Ms Ishiaku: I buy them from the market, but for seeds I know of improved seeds that I got from a micro finance bank. For fertilizer, we met the local government chairman, and he gave us two bags. I buy birds and cow dungs. I buy a 50kg bag for N2,000. The birds can go for N 1,000 depending on your relationship. I use about 12 bags of bird dung, which was not enough.

PT: How do you manage labour on your farm, do you use machines ?

Ms Ishiaku: I use both machines (tractors) and human labour. There are a lot of machines here so I rent them when it is time to use them. Payment differs, last year I paid N300,000 for three days. I have not even called them this year. For labour, I use mainly women. My children also support me on the farm. I pay as much as N40,000.

PT: What are your challenges as a farmer then as a woman farmer ?

Ms Ishiaku: Last two years, someone gave me a hectare of land, I was the first to pay for it. I cultivated it, and the following year, the owner collected it from me. He asked how can a woman have such a farm? There is another one, this place is affected by erosion, I was at the other side of the farm where water could easily wash my crops, the other said will be less affected, the other side was owned by a man, the man just blocked the water from affected his farm, then channelled it to mine. I lost everything. Financially, I'm not buoyant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Women Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PT: Which of the farmers associations do you belong to?

Ms Ishiaku: I belong to the Small Scale Women Farmers Association of Nigeria ( SWOFON). I belong to another business association, I have not benefited from them, not even fertilizer.

PT: Climate change has affected rainfall patterns, how has it affected your productivity?

Ms Ishiaku: I lost my crops, there are insects that eat up crops. There are new chemicals that are in the market, so I use them for my crops. For rain, I carry water in a tricycle to the farm about three to four times a day. I spray the water on them.

PT: Tell us, do you have a market for your crops?

Ms Ishiaku: Yes, I have women customers that produce garri and they buy cassava. I sell from the farm.

PT: What would you say you want as a farmer?

Ms Ishiaku: I want security, let the government do something about this insecurity. I need finance and seeds, land is not the basic problem but if I see money, I will buy more land.