Nigeria: Barely 24 Hours After Leaving Biggie's House, Fans Open GoFundMe Account for Kayvee

A GoFundMe account has been opened for Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Gbolahan Ololade better known as Kayvee after he withdrew from the reality show to see a medical practitioner over his mental health issues.

The 27-year-old photographer left Biggie's house on Monday due to advice from his medical doctor to withdraw from the reality Tv show so that can focus on his health issues.

Hours after leaving the show, his team announced on Instagram that a fundraiser has been launched due to demands from fans.

According to his account handler, Kayvee will be fine and is recieving love and support from his friends, family and professionals.

"Thank you everyone for supporting Kayvee! Although he is no longer a Big Brother Season 6 housemate, we are comforted by your love, prayers and support.

"Kayvee will be fine and is receiving all the love and support from his friends, family and professionals.

"We have been getting lots of messages on how his fans and supporters can support him.

"A verified Abeg account has been created, and you can make your donations through the account, while we work on creating a gofundme account for his fans abroad.

"God bless y'all, Kayvee is blessed to have y'all in his corner. Also, this is a food for thought for all of us; we never know what other people are going through. Let's be kind with our words and show people love in everything we do!

"Thank you Africa, thank you Nigeria, thank you #KayVeeFC Importantly, thank you @bigbronaija and @multichoice_group," the post read.

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports Kayvee's Instagram account has been verified.

