Nigeria: Stop Making Life Unbearable for Okada Riders With Excess Levies - Aderinokun Tells Ogun Govt

17 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has asked the Ogun State government to consider the people before imposing any levy for revenue generation through unions.

The revered philanthropist in Ogun Central Senatorial District, expressed his concern after hundreds of okada riders took to the streets of Abeokuta on Monday to protest the excessive levies imposed by their unions.

Aside from their daily fees, they have been mandated to pay #5,000 for reflective jackets and #2,500 for riders permit.

"These fees are making life unbearable for the riders, I can feel their anguish because they are struggling with the fuel price hike," Chief Aderinokun said.

"This development brought about unrest in the state earlier this month which led to the loss of lives and properties.

"The governor can form a committee to review these fees because the people have shown that they are not happy with it. Also, the government can actually regulate the union's activities."

In his effort to minimise the hardship, Chief Aderinokun through his foundation, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, is set to begin the third phase of his free fuel distribution in Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Ewekoro, Ifo, Odeda and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas on Wednesday.

