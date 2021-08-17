South Africa: The ANC's Nomination of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula As Speaker of National Assembly Is Unspeakable

opinion

The purpose of electing a new Speaker is to appoint a fit and proper person of known and impeccable integrity who is capable of impartially fulfilling the duties and functions of leadership of the National Assembly. Objectively speaking, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is not such a person.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his August 2021 tranche of evidence, it emerged at the Zondo Commission hearings that the decision to propose Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the ANC candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly was not taken by its caucus in Parliament, as it should have been, but by its apparatchiks in Luthuli House. Democratic centralism apparently allows this sort of abuse of parliamentary power and the ANC caucus takes it lying down every time.

With Ramaphosa enthusiastically endorsing and explaining the unconstitutional notion of democratic centralism during his evidence at the commission, it is no surprise that Parliament has been rendered toothless and has proved itself incapable of exercising oversight over the executive branch of government, one of its main functions under the Constitution. Any supreme Constitution ought not to countenance any interference in the proper functioning of Parliament. In South Africa, that interference is the order of the day due to the...