South Africa: Hate Crime Rapist Albro Mclean to Remain Behind Bars for Life After Court Dismisses Appeal

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The dismissal of an appeal by a rapist against his life sentence for the 'corrective rape' of a lesbian is an indication that these hate crimes will not be taken lightly by the courts.

The appeal of Albro McLean (45) was dismissed by Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath and acting Judge Mas-Udah Pangarker in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, 13 August.

McLean raped his neighbour, a young lesbian, on 28 August 2017 in Seawinds while serving a suspended sentence for the sexual assault of a minor in 2015.

He initially pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and assault with aggravating circumstances at the Wynberg Regional Court on 15 March 2019. This was despite his DNA being found on a sample collected from the victim. McLean was convicted on 16 February 2021 in the regional court and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court found he had lied.

He appealed against this sentence.

During the initial rape trial it emerged that McLean and the victim were long-standing neighbours and he had known her since childhood. She was 21 at the time and McLean was 41. It was also known in the community and to McLean that the...

