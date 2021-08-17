South Africa: Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust - Misinformation About the River Club Must Stop

analysis

Articles on the River Club development in Cape Town in Daily Maverick spread misinformation about the project despite the authors' claims having repeatedly been debunked by expert reports and the competent authorities in the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government, a River Club spokesperson argues.

Jody Aufrichtig is Trustee representative of the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT).

Anyone who has read the three latest articles published on the Daily Maverick website about the River Club redevelopment in Observatory will be forgiven for thinking the conversation has become monotonous.

This is because the authors of the articles namely, Jens Horber, Pregs Govender and Trevor Sacks have said nothing new. Instead, it is clear that they are nothing more than mouthpieces for a small group of activists who have opposed the development from the outset.

This group continues to spread misinformation about the project despite their claims having repeatedly been debunked by expert reports and the competent authorities in the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government.

Firstly, all three authors quote from the appeal by the City's Environmental Management Department against the environmental authorisation that was granted for the redevelopment by the Western Cape government at...