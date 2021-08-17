South Africa: Parliament Receives President's Correspondence On Extension of SANDF Deployment

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Lechesa Tsenoli and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa extending the employment of the members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South Police Service in the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order within the country.

The extension is effective from 13 August to 13 September 2021 and is done in accordance with Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 18 (1) of the Defence Act of 2002.

The President has indicated in his letter that the number of the SANDF members employed for this extension is ten thousand (10 000) and is expected to incur an expenditure of R254 914 500.

The letter of the President will be brought to the attention of the Members of Parliament through parliament's official publications.