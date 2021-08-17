South Africa: SA Raises Concern Over Afghan Crisis

17 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has expressed concern at the plight of citizens who seek safety and security among the deepening crisis in Afghanistan.

"The South African government has taken note of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and is particularly concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced Afghanis seeking safety and security amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

This as media reported that the Taliban took over the capital Kabul and that President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, with some Afghani cities taken over by the Taliban.

In a statement on Tuesday, the South African government called on the authority in power to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected.

"We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint and protect the lives and property of the people.

"The South African government furthermore encourages all Afghan parties involved in the internal conflict to ceaselessly search for a solution through dialogue, restoration of stability and an orderly transition to a new government."

The department said South Africans in Afghanistan could contact its consular section.

"The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have established, via the South African High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, that they are in contact with a number of South African nationals based in Afghanistan to ensure their safety and provide the necessary consular assistance."

South African nationals currently in Afghanistan and in need of assistance, should contact the Consular Section of the Department at (+27) 012 351 100, islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or the South African High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan at (+92) 304 371 1869.

