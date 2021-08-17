Cameroon: CAF Inter Club Competition - Fovu, Coton Sport Know Adversaries

The draw of the preliminary rounds of the 2021-2022 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup took place in Egypt on Friday August 13, 2021.

Cameroon CAF inter club representatives have now known their opponents for the preliminary rounds of the tournament. The draw of the preliminary rounds of the 2021/2022 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup took place in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday August 13, 2021.

For the Champions League, Cameroon's lone representative Fovu of Baham will play against Angolan giants Petro Atletico of Luanda in the preliminary round. Fovu will start the round-robin fixture by first receiving at home between the 10-12 of September before moving for the retir, fixture. Petro Atletico of Luanda which is the most successful club in Angolan league qualified for the competition after finishing first in the 2020-2021 Angolan First Division football league, the Girabola. The 15-time Angolan champions are making their first entry into the competition since 2009/2010 season where they were eliminated in the second round. The 2021 Angolan cup winners reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2021 and have since failed to go past the third round of the competition.

Fovu of Baham on their part booked a place in the competition after a decision by FECAFOOT to choose the club to represent the country being group A leaders of the ongoing Elite One Championship with 30 points. Fovu of Baham are returning to CAF Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The last time they participated in the competition was during the 2001/2002 season after they finished as champions of the national First Division Championship during the 1999/2000 season. In the CAF Confederations Cup, Coton Sport of Garoua have been left out of the first preliminary round. Coton Sport will play against the winner of the game pitting Mangasports (Gabon), Orapa United (Botswana). The 15-time Cameroon Elite One winners will have the advantage of receiving the first of two games at home. During the 2021 CAF Cup, Coton Sport were knocked out in the semi-finals.

A total of 54 clubs were drawn into pools for the preliminary round of the 2021-2022 CAF TotalEnergies Champions League while 51 clubs were drawn for the 2021-2022 CAF TotalEnergies Confederations Cup.