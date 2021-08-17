Cameroon: Elite One - Canon Grounds Tonnerre

They beat TKC 2-0 in a day 16 match of the national Elite One Championship that took place in Yaounde on Sunday August 15, 2021.

Canon of Yaounde grounded Tonnerre Kalara Club of Yaounde 2-0 in a regional derby at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Sunday August 15, 2021. The match was one of the 16th playing day of the national Elite One Championship in group B.

It was a match between two old rivals and was highly awaited as hundreds of fans thronged the stadium to cheer the players. The encounter kicked off as planned with both teams hoping to meet their aspirations. From the start, Canon Sportif of Yaounde began with a good play style that paid off as the team opened scores six minutes into the game through Fils Abanda. That boosted the players of Canon who dominated the first part of the game. TKC fought back but squandered their scoring chances. The heavy down pour in the capital city did not hamper play, as each side was out to improve on their performances. At half time, the score line was 1-0 in favour of Canon.

On resumption, Canon continued with their onslaught, dominating the game and creating panic in the defence wall of TKC. They however missed their scoring chances. Canon had another chance at the end of the game when Junior Ngede scored the second goal for the team through a free kick. Efforts by the Tonnerre Kalara boys to reduce tally were in vein. At full time, the scoreboard read 2-0 in favour of Canon. From the victory, Canon Yaounde has succeeded in preserving their invincibility in the second round.

The coach of Canon Minkreo Birwe said they had one week to prepare the match and so they had every reason to win. He said TKC was up to the task but may be due to the absence of some of their key players. He said the team will continue to prepare hard ahead of the 17th playing day against Colombe of Dja and Lobo. The coach of TKC, Grégoire Atangana said the defeat will bring down the team but they will concentrate more for the next match.

Results

Day 16 Group B

15/08/2021

TKC-Canon: 0-2

UMS-Astres: 1-1

Panthere-YOSA: 3-4

Colombe-APEJES: 1-0

Coton-New Stars: 7-0

Day 18 Group A

13/08/2021

Avion-Union Douala: 2-0

Bamboutos-Fovu: 1-1

PWD-Djiko : 4-1