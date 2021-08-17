Cameroon: Music - Jambwoy Dalion's Intro

The dancehall music artiste's master single, "Wa Stori," looks back at the glorious days of Binka people of the North West Region.

In February 2020, Jambwoy released a single, "Wa Stori" "because I wanted to tell the world about Binka people of Donga-Mantung Division in the North West Region. Where we come from, and who we are," Jambwoy says. "The song was commissioned by my older brother in Canada who owns a gymnasium named Lion Kingdom. He requested me to do a track on Binka people," he recalls.

After inquiring, Junior found that a lion was killed in Binka village in the past. "So, we are actually lions and we rule the jungle!" he says jokingly. "I want everyone to be proud of their origin, to know their history and learn to present it," he says. Bashi Junior Ngwayih, alias Jambwoy Dalion, was born on September 5, 1995 in Binka village. He does dancehall, Afro-pop and reggae music and is also a barber. He is currently training in music production.

In January 2020, Dalion rolled out his first YouTube single, "Baba Low." And later did another single, "Douala Vibes," which was released on his birthday in 2020. "Douala Vibes is about a love story and a broken relationship which I lost and wanted back," Jambwoy recalls. After these releases, Jambwoy Dalion won the admiration of some Wimbum music promoters who created the Wimbum Abee Music Association, WIMBAMUSICA. Into which Dalion was subsequently admitted after two tough competitive tests.

"Under the association, we are working on my international release, a collaborative effort with a Jamaican dancehall artiste based in the USA. We will do the song, "Mamasita," which is coming up soon. I prefer to keep the name of the Jamaican artiste a closely guarded secret for now because the artiste's mother is Cameroonian and the father Jamaican," Jambwoy explains.