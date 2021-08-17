Cameroon: Carnet Diplomatique - India Celebrates 75th Independence Day in Pomp

Dozens of Indians and friends thronged the High Commission's premises in Yaounde, on Sunday, August 15, 2021 to witness the event.

Despite the thousands of kilometers that separate Yaounde and New Dehli, the Indian Community in Cameroon is feeling at home. Last Sunday, they kept aside their daily activities and turned-out in dozens to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the country's Independence in pomp and fanfare. The event that took place at the premises of the India High Commission to Cameroon was presided over by the Indian High Commissioner to Cameroon, H E, Shri Rakesh Malhotra.

Setting the pace, H.E Rakesh flanked by his closed collaborators hoisted the flag that symbolizes the completion of a quarter century of freedom from British colonel rule. This was followed by the presentation of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind's speech on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary by the High Commissioner. In the speech, the President reminded his compatriots that the Independence Day is a festival of freedom for the entire nation and was made possible by "generations of freedom fighters, some known and many unknown. They made great sacrifices. Today, you and I breathe under free skies thanks to their heroic deed. I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs."

The President added that, "What distinguishes India, is the character of our nationalist movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi that was based on the principles of truth and non-violence. He and all other national heroes provided us with an invaluable blueprint to not only liberate the nation from colonial rule, but to also rebuild it... ." While urging them to be proud of the considerable distance they have covered, President Shri insisted that, as they look back to the seventy-five-year journey covered, they should not forget that Gandhi taught us that, "slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction... "

Another high point of the colourful ceremony was a photo exhibition portraying India's military warfare capabilities by land, air and sea. The occasion was spiced by singing, the presentation of poems, sketches, the award of attestations to participants and the cutting of the Anniversary cake.