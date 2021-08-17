South Africa: Following in the Footsteps of Maishe Maponya - Fund the Arts and Give Us a Better Minister Than Nathi Mthethwa

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

Art offers us a different language to that we hear every day from politicians. It is one still rooted in our humanity, in empathy and grief, in celebration and imagination, combining solidarity and singularity. But whatever its form or means of expression, it inevitably loops back to politics and how we are governed. It disrupts and makes us re-think.

At the memorial service of South African playwright and poet Maishe Maponya, the man artists mockingly call the "Minister of Condolences (and Congratulations)", Nathi Mthethwa, was most visible by his absence.

Maishe Maponya's memorial, held at the Market Theatre on 3 August 2021.

But that was as it should be. It meant there was no discordant note, no teller of lies to disturb the griots of truth who had gathered to remember a writer who for forty years had given expression to the anger, grief and dignity of the downtrodden -- first under apartheid and then under the ANC. His last book of poetry is titled Truth Be Told, Da's Kak in the Land, its name taken from a poem he wrote dedicated to Michael Komape, the five-year old boy who in 2014 drowned in a pit toilet...

