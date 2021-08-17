Liberia: Embattled Buchanan Port Manager Flees Liberia - Threatens to Call Big Names Behind Us$300k Scandal

Monrovia — The criminal investigation involving Mr. Charles MacArthur D. Gull, the suspended Managing Director of the Port of Buchanan and his Chief Statistician Amara Kamara has taken a new twist following the pronouncement by MacArthur that he has fled the country.

Writing on his official Facebook Page, Mr. Gull said owing to the threats to his life, he was compelled to falsely admit to the commission of the crime, but now that he is safe, he will unlock the truth surrounding the saga.

"It is about time I speak and make clarity about the entire allegation. I had no option than accepting under duress, fear of death, being in imminent danger," he said.

He continued: "I have all the documents and communication in my possession. Locking my office not to get hold of any documents, was a failed attempt. Because every document I deem essential was kept on my iCloud. And it will be published to the press and the Liberian people. I won't be the sacrificial lamb."

The revelation by Gull followed the announcement by the Public Relations Manager of the National Port Authority (NPA), Malcolm Scott that the two suspects admitted to stealing US$300,000 from the Government of Liberia.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, August 11, Scott said Gull admitted to investigators that he and his accomplice opened a secret account at their own discretion and deposited over US$300. Scott felled short of mentioning the title of the dubious account but said the suspects confessed to the opening of a ghost account where they deposited the amount without the knowledge and approval of the NPA management. He said the officials were tuned over to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) following an internal investigation in which both of them admitted to carrying out dubious financial transactions outside of the Port's normal financial procedures.

However, in his Facebook post, Gull said he made the confession under duress but will now release every document in his possession to the press and public to prove his innocence.

"I am safe now. I can talk. If it wasn't about my integrity, I would had kept quiet. I will apologize to friends that this clarity will exposed, but it is about my name being rub in the dirt. While the real culprits are the big guns," he wrote.

Gull's escape followed a travel ban placed on him and his statistician, Amara Kamara. They were ordered not to leave the country through the Writ Exeat Republica issued by Magistrate Jomah Jallah of the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice, and on the request of the Ministry of Justice.

In July, President George Weah suspended them for allegedly transferring the amount of US$300,000 into a private account.

The two officials were arrested recently by personnel of the National Security Agency (NSA). Accorded to early report, they were suspended for their alleged involvement in the diverting of monies intended for the government of Liberia into their personal accounts both in the United States and Liberia respectively.

The funds, according to reports, were remittances reportedly paid by Arcelor Mittal and Equatorial Palm Oil for the exportation of iron ore and palm oil via the port of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Responding to Gull's escape, Cllr. Edwin Martin said though there are reports that one of the suspects is at large, the LACC remains focused on investigating the matter.

"We are getting rumors that one of the accused in the Buchanan saga is at large. We don't want to dwell on rumors, but we can certainly speak to the evidence to make sure that the issue is objective."

Cllr. Martin noted that when the information of Mr. Gull's departure from the country is factual, the LACC will continue with its investigation in the absence of Mr. Gull if he does not honor or show up to invitations that will be sent to him.

He added that Mr. Gull will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution if it is established by LACC investigators that he committed the act of corruption because the commission does not have prosecutorial powers to do so presently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said an indictment may likely be drawn up if probable cause for prosecution is established, with an arrest order expected to be issued by the court.

Cllr. Martin emphasized that government will declare Mr. Gull as a wanted person and will go through the process of extradition if the country he reportedly escaped to surreptitiously is identified.

"All those that will be investigated and held liable for corruption or misuse of public monies and are residing in the Americas-we want to say that, don't feel that this is over because we are in a new dispensation. America has given us their full support and we will adequately inform the American government through the proper extradition procedures. We believe that the Americans want due process and we can assure them of due process."