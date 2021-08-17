Liberia: Transportation Service 'Compels' Government-Owned NTA to Reduce Transportation Fares

Monrovia — As access to free and affordable public transportation service remains a major challenge in post-conflict Liberia, the launch of the Liberation Transportation Service by the newly established opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP) is said to be alleviating multiple constraints confronting the vast majority of less fortunate Liberians commuting from one destination to another across the country.

The Liberation Transportation Service was launched on April 28, 2021, by Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, Political Leader of the PLP.

He commissioned about ten 72-seated buses to ease the difficulties citizens are faced with in moving from one place to another in the wake of numerous economic constraints and extreme poverty.

Since the launch of the service, thousands of Liberians, who most often depend on public transportation service to commute from one destination to another to either attend to their regular hustle, commute to and from their various workplaces or business centers have benefitted from the Liberation Transportation Service.

The service introduced a drastic reduction in transportation fares on several green-colored buses which continue to ply major routes in and out of Monrovia as compared to the fares which were being charged by conductors on the government's owned National Transit Authority (NTA) buses.

Following the launch, the fares of some of the major destinations on the PLP's Liberation Transportation Service include L$150 from Monrovia to Kakata, LD200 from Monrovia to Buchanan, L$250 from Monrovia to Gbarnga and L$350 from Monrovia to Ganta, Nimba County, among others, while the fares charged on NTA buses were very exorbitant.

Citizens have been commending the move made by the PLP to engage in ventures intended to alleviate the mountainous challenges and suffering on the already impoverished masses.

"We thank God for Dr. Cassell; it is because of him some of us can go Nimba every weekend to see our family members and friends just like we are traveling from Broad Street to Sinkor. We want other people to follow his footsteps and forget about this plenty talking business because, plenty talk cannot solve problems or help to build this country", Madam Annie Stubblefield stated while boarding one of the PLP buses.

She continued: "Even though I am from the CDC, but the good things we are seeing and hearing that this man (Dr. Cassell) is doing for the Liberian people, some of us will make a good decision in the interest of our children's future before this year ends".

Also speaking, a 49-year old man identified as one Nagbe Harris, a resident of Kakata in Margibi County, disclosed that the launch of the PLP transportation service has immensely contributed to competition between the NTA and other commercial buses plying the routes from Monrovia to Kakata.

He observed that since the commencement of "round trips" by the Liberation Transport Service of the PLP, commuters have "find themselves in a relax position" because they can now "decide which one of the buses to ride at their own choice".

"Before the PLP buses came, we used to stand in long lines for hours; in fact, some of the conductors and drivers used to even be bluffing us. But for now, there is a big competition; you bluff me, I get in PLP bus. Many commercial taxes and other NGO vehicles drivers have reduced transportation fare from here to Monrovia because of this" he added.

"Most of the time, the driver and conductor on the PLP bus can really help me. Anytime I am on the bus, they can say I shouldn't pay because of my condition. So for me to ride free ride and be given preference over other people, I tell God thank you for them. I can save my transportation to do another thing for my family", a physically challenged elderly woman getting on board the bus in Red Light, Paynesville stated.

The cheap and affordable transportation service which was reportedly crippling the daily earnings of the NTA prompted government to announce the reduction in transportation fares over the weekend.

The NTA is the public transportation company of the Government of Liberia responsible to provide access to affordable, convenient and reliable mass transit services to the people of Liberia.

In the statement issued, the NTA with immediate effect announced that it transportation fares for various destinations have been reduced.

The reduction include: from Monrovia to Ganta LD450 LD to 350, Gbarngba LD350 to LD250, Buchanan LD250.00 to LD200, Bo waterside LD300 to LD 200, Harbel LD125 to LD100 and Kakata LD125.00 to LD 100.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are Monrovia to Zwedru from LD3500 to LD2500, Voinjama LD2500 to LD1500, among others.

But the People's Liberation Party (PLP) is reportedly planning to take additional actions to compel the government to provide a free and compulsory transportation service to all Liberians as a result of the huge challenges the masses are faced with, according to the party's Assistant Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs Stephen Vorkpor.

It can be recalled that the Political Leader of the PLP, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, sometimes ago urged opposition Liberian politicians to desist from just loudly castigating the government and find solutions to the aged-old mountainous problems confronting the country and its citizens.

According to him, the transportation service launched by his party under the captioned "Liberation Transportation" Service is not intended for profiteering, but to also help provide job opportunities for citizens, particularly ordinary Liberians.

He pointed out that the initiative will ensure that citizens have access to affordable, cheap, and accessible transportation services throughout the length and breadth of Liberia.