Liberia: PLP Political Leader Declares Advocacy of War Against Failed, Recycled Politicians

Monrovia — The Political leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell has declared advocacy of war against failed and greedy Liberian politicians who spent several decades in politics deceiving eligible voters during electioneering periods to satisfy their personal aggrandizement.

Dr. Cassell called on Liberians to be mindful of these failed "self-seeking" politicians who are only visible during the electioneering period to entice them with finances and other material things to elect them.

He observed that for too long the vast majority of Liberian politicians have played and continue to play on the minds of the citizens.

He made these comments when scores of residents of the PHP Community in Monrovia pledged to work along with him to move the community and Liberia at large forward.

No tangibles

Dr. Cassell noted that the bulk of these politicians have nothing to show or point to as tangibles, despite spending several decades in politics, benefiting themselves and their respective family members.

"Politicians have played with your lives; the time they want your votes that's the time they can come to you people and enticed you. When somebody says they love you and care for you when you have problems, they will be there; they will not wait for elections. This fighting I am fighting so; I am not fighting for myself. It is because of you people that I am fighting. I want you to join me and the PLP let's work together to transform the lives of mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children and say enough is enough".

He pointed out that his ambition to contest the Liberian presidency is not intended to acquire a job in the public sector or to embezzle public funds, but it is a response to the calling of God to help transform Liberia and its citizens.

"In 2017 I was doing humanitarian works because that is what God wanted me to do and I am still doing it. But the changes that we need in this country-it can only happen through politics. That's why God asked me to go through politics to change our country and the lives of our people. All they can say is that I been in politics for 20 or 30 years, but they (failed politicians) have done nothing".

"Self-servants"

He noted that these failed politicians, some of who are now serving in government, are not public servants, but they are "self-servants" only in public offices to amass wealth to the detriment of those who elected them.

Dr. Cassell indicated that most often these public officials, who are expected to work and serve in the interest of the citizens, are only bent on amassing wealth while those who stood in the rain and sun to elect them to continue to suffer.

He emphasized that it is quite frustrating and disappointing for these failed public officials to come back during the electioneering period to distribute their ill-gotten resources to the electorates through different means and forms.

He observed that most of these officials continue to give "deaf ears" to the plights confronting the Liberian people even though addressing some of these challenges fall in line with their scope of duties and responsibilities.

Voice of the voiceless

Meanwhile, Dr. Cassell has vowed to be the voice of the voiceless and strength to the weak in Liberia, noting that, "we will continue to advocate for our people".

"The suffering that our people are going through, the death they are dying because of simple illnesses and diseases that not supposed to kill people, they are killing our people and they want us to shut up and these things continue to happen. But I want you people to know that anything that affects my country and people-I will go there and fight".

He called on Liberians to continue to constructively fight against societal ills, including social injustices, amongst others.

Prepare for the future

At the same time, Dr. Cassell has encouraged parents not to relent to discipline their children in an effort to prepare them for the future.

He added that despite the numerous challenges they continue to encounter, parents should strive and go the extra mile to provide educational opportunities to their children if they must be successful in the future.

Dr. Cassell recounted the numerous difficulties his single mother encountered after the death of his father at the age of eight.

He disclosed that scholarship opportunities were accorded him and his siblings and as such, he remains blessed and grateful to God for the compassion he has been blessed with to continue to provide scholarship opportunities to needy Liberian citizens, noting that, "you don't have to tell me your story because I went through the same sufferings you are going through".

"God sent me back to this country to make a difference. The things I am doing are not because I am into politics".

He, however, pledged 25 scholarships to children of less fortunate Liberian citizens residing in the PHP community, with a commitment to expand the initiative and work with various groups to help address their challenges.

In separate remarks, leaders of the various youth, Muslim, and women groups commended Dr. Cassell for the fulfillment and launch of multiple initiatives intended to combat economic constraints and other difficulties citizens are faced with across Liberia.

They further pledged to support the dream of Dr. Cassell and his political institution.