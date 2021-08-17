Liberia: Cummings Africa Foundation Supplies Major Hospitals in Bomi, Montserrado, Nimba Counties With Medical Equipment, Drugs in Ongoing Effort to Combat Covid-19

Monrovia — In continuation of its ongoing effort to aid government in the fight against COVID-19, the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) has donated medical equipment, assorted drugs and sanitary items to major health facilities across the three counties, with the latest being Nimba.

Over the weekend, the team led by CAF's Country Director, Dr. Wede Elliot Brownell visited the Ganta United Methodist Hospital, Esther and Jerelene Koung Medical Center in Ganta, the G. W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquellie, the Bahn Health Center and the Saclepea Comprehensive Medical Center, all in Nimba and presented several medical items including oxygen regulators, oximeters and assorted drugs.

The Ganta United Methodist Hospital received one dual oxygen concentrator, 10 oxygen canisters filled with oxygen, 10 regulators, 10 oximeters, 4000 paracetamol pills, 400 zinc pills, 2000 Azithromycin pills, 4000 vitamin C pills, 3000 latex medical gloves, 3,000 face masks, 24 litters of bleach, 24 bottles of rubbing Alcohol, 24 bottles of hand sanitizers, 120 bars of laundry detergent and 144 bags of medicated bath soap. Except for the one dual oxygen concentrator, the G. W. Harley and the Saclepea Comprehensive Health Center each received the same amount as the Methodist Hospital.

The Esther & Jerelene Koung and Bahn Health Centers each got five Oxygen canisters filled with oxygen, five regulators, 10 Oximeters, 3,000 paracetamol pills, 3,000 zinc pills, 1,500 Azithromycin pills, 3000 vitamin C pills, 500 Selenium pills, 2,000 latex medical gloves, 2,000 face masks, 16 litters of bleach, 24 bottles of rubbing Alcohol, 24 bottles of hand sanitizers, 60 bars of laundry detergent and 72 bags of bath soap.

Presenting the items on separate occasions, Dr. Brownell told the hospital's administrators and doctors that the gesture was in fulfillment of the CAF's pledged to aid government in combatting the deadly COVID-19 disease as promised during the assessment tour led by the foundation's founder, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

"This is the Cummings Africa Foundation's way of helping in the fight against the fight of COVID-19," Dr. Brownell Said at a brief turnover ceremony at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital.

"This is also in fulfillment of the promised Mr. Cummings made during the need assessment tour three weeks ago. And we have also come to say thank you for the sacrifice."

At every stop, she repeated the message and pledged CAF's continued support to the health sector amid the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

Mr. Allen Zomonway, the Administrator of the Ganta United Methodist Hospital, Dr. James Helb of the E & J Koung Hospital, and Dr. Jerome C. Johnson, Chief Medical Officer of the G. W. Harley Hospital in separate remarks, thanked CAF through Dr. Brownell for the timely intervention and pledged to use the medicines and equipment for the intended purpose.

"We are so overwhelmed with this huge donation," said Mr. Zomonway, adding that the items will not only fight COVID-19 but other diseases that are prevalent in the area.

Mr. O. Arthur Gaypue, the Administrator of Bahn Health Center and Dr. Emmanuel D. Lay, the Medical Director of the Saclepea Comprehensive Health Center, at their respective facilities also lauded CAF for reaching out to them.

The donation is part of a US$150,000 anti-COVID-19 initiative launched by the foundation through its founder, Mr. Cummings as its contribution to augment the Government of Liberia's effort in the fight against COVID-19.

During the launch of the initiative, Mr. Cummings said he was pleased to announce that the Foundation is committing US$150,000 which is $25 million Liberian Dollars as its initial contribution to combatting disease.

"My fellow Liberians, I cannot ask you to do your part and don't do mine. At the Cummings Africa Foundation, we are doing all we can to do our part," said Mr. Cummings.

He continued: "We are however trying to help the government succeed in this effort. And so, working with a broader team of experts, we will regularly update the government on what we are doing, and recommend additional steps, as required, to be taken by the government to seriously fight the virus, stop the spread, and end the infections in the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative is supporting existing private and public healthcare facilities amid the surge of COVID-19 with medical equipment and supplies to COVID-19 isolation and treatment units. Smaller facilities are also given supplies to boost their response to COVID-19 and other diseases.

Meanwhile, the donation followed the presentation of several items to one of the premier COVID-19 treatment units - Star Based on the Bushrod Island in Monrovia, the Redemption Hospital also on the Bushrod Island and then the Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

Earlier, the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital treatment unit in Monrovia and the C. H. Rennie in Kakata received assorted supplies.

Dr. Brownell and her team at CAF are expected to drive through the rough terrain again in the coming days, this time heading to the Southeast to deliver the consignment of medical equipment and drug.