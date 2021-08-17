Liberia: Dukuly Accepts Petition to Represent Tchien District 1 At the Legislative

Grand Gedeh — A dedicated community servant and social justice activist, Ansu Dukuly, has accepted petitions from citizens of Tchien Electoral District 1, Grand Gedeh County, to contest in the upcoming by-elections.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the acceptance ceremony was held in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County. Wednesday's open-air event was graced by scores of enthusiastic citizens and a new generation of leaders poised to take the district to the next level.

The petitioners began their statement by acknowledging Dukuly's contributions to the growth and advancement of their District over the years, noting that no he's best suited for the role.

"Recognizing your numerous contributions to this District and County, backed by your ability to lead responsibly and effectively, we are left with no alternative than to petition you to contest in the by-election," they said.

The citizens observed that Tchien District, their "only home," needs to be "redeemed from the dungeon of blind representation."

As such, they are craving a leader that will serve and advocate their cause while being exceedingly accountable to them; they want a transparent and transformational leader - traits they believe Dukuly possesses and exhibits at all times.

In his acceptance remarks, Dukuly laid out his priorities for Tchien if elected. Top on his agenda is to bridge the existing information gap between the people and their representative. He will ensure that his constituents know what is going on in their district, county, and country; when, where, and how it affects them.

He will also focus on closing the development gap between Tchien and its surrounding peers through relentless advocacies at all levels. Dukuly will represent his constituents honestly and diligently, listen closely to their concerns, and serve as an effective liaison between Tchien and the rest of the country.

A snippet about Dukuly

Dukuly has the heart for serving his constituents. As a candidate in the upcoming legislative race, he strives to serve as the voice of Tchien District. He is a passionate advocate, always amplifying the voices of the masses.

Besides, his integrity is his most treasured asset, his brand, which he jealously protects by being honest, reliable, dependable, and accountable for his actions.

Even more intriguing is Dukuly's ability to practice mindful or active listening. He takes no pride

in vying for the first or last word -affording his constituents a chance to express themselves freely while he listens.

His rule of thumb is: "listen first, speak later." Here's the thing: Dukuly believes that when "you listen, you get a clear sense of people's anxieties, hear their goals, their aspirations, their fears, and their dreams."

Put bluntly, Dukuly values those being governed. Of utmost significance is his innate ability to negotiate peace regardless of context or dynamics.