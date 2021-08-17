Uganda: Silverbacks Off to Kigali

The national men's basketball team, the Silverbacks, are expected to depart for Kigali tomorrow for the Fiba Afrobasket Championship.

The confirmation comes after weeks of the team crying out to the government for funding to facilitate preparations for the continental showpiece.

National Council of Sports general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel yesterday carried a sack of money and handed it to Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi with instructions to only use it for the trip to Kigali and not paying back loans.

In the sack was Shs340m.

"I thank the leadership of Fuba for having done everything to see that our basketball team qualifies amid all the struggles," Ogwel told the media at NCS offices in Lugogo yesterday.

"We've been part of this journey since the first window in November last year but even when we did not have funds, Fuba managed to dig deep and solicit."

The sack of cash is 100 per cent funding for the trip with commitment of finding a solution to Fuba's debt after Afrobasket.

Sserunjogi said that while the team has not had the ideal preparations, a good performance is what should be expected.

"We wanted to camp in Alexandria [Egypt] but all that has not been possible but I am sure we are going to compete and at least reach the quarters," he promised.

Travellers from Europe and the US are not subjected to quarantine upon arrival in Rwanda, and Fuba is praying for a similar waiver to have a full team train together before facing Senegal on August 25.

Fiba Afrobasket finals

SILVERBACKS FIXTURES

Aug. 25: vs. Senegal

Aug. 27: vs. Cameroon

Aug. 29. vs. South Sudan