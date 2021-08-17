Nigeria: Electricity Senior Staff Association Impeach President for Alleged Corruption

Members of the National Executive Council of the Senior Staff Employees of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) have unanimously impeached Comrade Chris Okonkwo as its President General.

According to the NEC members, the decision was taken to preserve the reputation of the association as well as save the association from total collapse in the hands of "corrupt and tyrant leader."

The impeachment notice was signed by

Messrs Musa Gambo Mahammad, Deputy President General Professional (DPGP) and Kehinde Adegimpe Branch President (EKO Branch)

NEC also listed some of the breaches of the SSAEAC constitution committed by Okonkwo to include Rules 3, 9 and 26; which deal with issues of unilateral decisions and high handedness by the impeached President General of the association.