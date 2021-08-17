Nigeria: 2023 - Situating IBB's Presidential Picks (I)

Still externalising his inner convictions and playing his controversial symphony on the delicate keyboard of the Nigerian state, former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, recently 'identified' the qualities of the next president come 2023. Louis Achi explores who fits the bill

Powered by a trinity of forces - an unrelenting drive to succeed, providence and careful planning, the ascendancy of former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), to the national stage provides a study in the military-political intrigues intimately associated with the evolution of many African nation states.

He belongs to both the military and civilian wings of the mainstream Northern political intelligentsia, a group that has largely shaped the national political landscape with its quasi astute brand of realpolitik.

From 'retirement,' Babahgida has made successive interventions as events that fundamentally threaten the nation's political stability unfold. The latest was his recent pre-80th birthday interview with the ARISE News, where he clarified his vision of who the nation's president should be, come 2023.

However, beyond whatever speculations Babangida's antagonists may adduce for his interventions, a common consensus is that his positions cannot be written off lightly.

Peering at 2023 elections, Babangida had pointed out that at this point in Nigeria's history, the nation is in dire need of a leader, who connects with the people, tries to talk with them and not the one who "talks on top of the people."

His words: "If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people, then we would be okay. I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to, and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with.

"That is a person, who is very versed in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, or two or three of such persons already in his sixties. I believe so if we can get him." Significantly, Babangida did not specify sainthood as a key parameter.

Who Fits the IBB Template?

Against this backdrop is a qualified character cast of notable politicians, who legitimately have their eyes on the coveted presidential seat. But who fits the Babangida template of age, knowledge, experience and wide appeal?

The first six personalities here actually fit the bill. Within their 60s or below, they've been governors, parliamentarians and ministers before or currently and have contacts across the country courtesy NGF. They are also steeped in knowledge of the economy and politics.

IBIKUNLE AMOSUN:

Former governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun (born in January 1958) and two-term senator is a hugely exposed personality and indisputably has nurtured strategic contacts across board.

Perhaps his biggest selling point is that in the Southwest geopolitical niche - the zone clamouring for the presidency - he's touted to be closest to President Muhammadu Buhari.

As a successful account and politician with formidable political machine in his home state of Ogun, he brings into his mix of experience, both the private and public sector trajectories, a scenario, which rather positions him as a frontrunner.

KAYODE FAYEMI:

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, born in February 1965, with his current stint would have done two terms as a state chief executive by 2023. He has also been Minister of Solid Minerals Development in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet, from November 11, 2015 to May 30, 2018.

As the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), he certainly has the ears of his colleagues.

Indeed, he has the advantage of being a Christian. Most of the second term Northern Moslem governors are speculated to be actually looking at him as a good pairing. Depending on which way the zoning cat swings, many of the Northern prospects want to be Vice President.

Fayemi has really networked widely and fits the profile which ambitious Northern politicians with eye on vice presidency want and agewise, snugs in nicely into the IBB template.

BUKOLA SARAKI:

Former two-term governor of Kwara State (2003 to 2011) and ex-Senate President, Dr. Bukola Abubakar Saraki, born December 19, 1962, is a sound, well-grounded politician with the sagacity to match. As Senate President, he demonstrated considerable control, charisma and mettle.

He straddles both North and South which yields double advantage geopolitically. The South cannot say they don't know Bukola, so also the North cannot deny their Abubakar. He has considerable network locally and internationally. Leaving open the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning argument brightens Saraki's chances.

Unquestionably, Saraki has steeped himself in the nuances of both the private and public sector, including the fact that he is smart, intelligent and futuristic. With his imposing stature that cuts every glimpse, it is being speculated that Babangida probably had Saraki in mind, when he shared his vision of who the next Nigerian president should be.

BABATUNDE FASHOLA:

The focussed, brilliant and workaholic ex-two term governor of Lagos State (from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015) and currently the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, was born June 28, 1963. Though a top-notch lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), he is also grounded in the economy and key issues of statehood.

Fashola's intellectual savvy, political maturity and discipline put him in a good stead with many.

His exceptional performance as governor of Lagos State is an important element in his favour. And he easily fits the IBB template. Besides, his now well-managed relationship with his erstwhile godfather, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also strength for him.

ROTIMI AMAECHI:

Being the Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker for eight years, governor for two terms and currently minister for almost eight years put Hon. Rotimi Amaechi in a very strong position ahead 2023 calculations.

Tough, focussed, at times brash and quick to anger, he is certainly the poster boy of the Buhari administration. The nation's rail transformation narrative gives him a larger-than-life aura. He was born in May 1965.

A testimony to his directness and boldness, Amaechi is one of the few politicians, who have clearly communicated his desire to be president. More, he is working to achieve this goal and is also building bridges to that effect. And being a Southern Christian fits the religious dimension of the geo-political calculations.

Many believe that he has the financial capacity to prosecute the presidential project after his heart. And having being Buhari's campaign DG for the two times, many believe the battles ahead has already been test-run and honed for Amaechi.

YEMI OSINBAJO:

In theory, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should have had his position as Buhari's successor dusted and clean. His eligibility is not in doubt. He is Christian and from the South-west. Age-wise, knowledge-wise, economy/politics savvy with a calm, cool competence, he fits the IBB template.

Osinbajo hides behind an affable hymn-singing façade, an inner steel that has seen him rise to become the nation's second citizen. He is steeped in his party's philosophy and manifesto and is a great understudy of Buhari. But there are other political calculations.

Although he is believed to have no political base as protégé of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, having worked with Buhari for almost eight years, few can market the administration's programmes better or incept/reconceptualise new strategies to transform the economy and defeat corruption and insecurity.

A glimpse into his style was observed when he acted in Buhari's absence - and this might have rubbed several administration hawks wrongly.

Osinbajo, as a professor of law understands the economy of the country without a doubt. Though he does not have a political base, however, having been with President Muhammadu Buhari, closing on eight years would have exposed him considerably for the big job. Although he is a Pastor, Osinbajo is nobody's fool. Each time he takes over from Buhari his impact registered loudly.

GBENGA OLAWEPO-HASHIM:

Age-wise, exposure-wise and knowledge-wise, human rights activist and businessman,Gbenga Toyosi Olawepo fits the IBB template. He is clearly a self-made, emerging political leader. He was born on 28 June 1965.

He entered partisan politics in 1995, when he became National Publicity secretary of the National Democratic Labour Party (NDLP) in the transition programme announced by the Abacha regime.

Eventually his party and that of some politicians like Solomon Lar, Alhaji Rimi's SPP, Ciroma and Bamanga Tukur's ANC were denied registration. Rather than find accommodation in the military founded parties, Olawepo found association with principled politicians, who opposed the late Nigerian military dictator Sani Abacha.

This group of politicians first organised around the Institute for Civil Society and G-34 and later pioneered the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He has traversed Nigeria and has solid contacts. Gbenga, who contested the presidency in 2019 against Buhari is an inner-driven person with the boldness to follow his convictions and provide leadership.

Not a governor or minister, Olawepo brings a different mettle to the table ahead of 2023.

