South Africa: Theatre and Dance Alliance Calls for Nuanced Approach to Audience Capacities During Pandemic

On Monday, three weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to adjusted Alert Level 3 and only 50 people could attend indoor gatherings, the Theatre and Dance Alliance (Tada) launched a campaign lobbying for the government to allow more people to attend theatre shows.

"We're about 500 days into lockdown and there's been these constant shifts in how many people theatres can have, which is making it harder for us to make a living," said Lindiwe Letwaba, the chairperson of Tada, at Monday's online briefing.

In early June Ramaphosa announced adjusted Alert Level 2 regulations, under which the number of people allowed in indoor venues was reduced from 250 to 100.

Shortly after this announcement was made, the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town had to cancel two shows which would have brought in "well over R1-million," said Lara Foot, the CEO and artistic director at the Baxter.

"This was a heavy loss for us as we had already sold more than 200 tickets per show...