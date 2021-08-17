South Africa: Strauss & Co Celebrates Women's Month With a Strong Drive to Profile Women

analysis

Every August, South Africa marks Women's Month in tribute to a march on 9 August 1956 in which more than 20 000 women converged on the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest the extension of Pass Laws to women. As part of its commitment to marking this annual celebration, Strauss & Co has invited Amohelang Mohajane, curator of the NWU Gallery at North-West University, to guest curate a session of its current Online-Only sale, which runs from 16 to 23 August 2021.

Mohajane's session highlights the achievements of women artists through the ages. The 31 lots she has chosen include a multi-generation cohort of acclaimed artists, among them Nel Erasmus, Kate Gottgens, Esther Mahlangu, Judith Mason, Cecily Sash, Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi, Maud Sumner and Diane Victor. In many instances, Mohajane has opted to showcase multiple works by a single artist.

Sebidi, a student of painter John Koenakeefe Mohl and exhibitor in the 2018 São Paulo Biennale, has three works in Mohajane's session, and Mahlangu, the only South African to show in the landmark 1989 exhibition "Magiciens de la Terre" in Paris, has two selected. Sebidi's oil pastel on paper, Modern Life: You Have Lost the Bird, You Only Have the...