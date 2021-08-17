Tunisia: Phosphate Extraction Case - Committal Orders Issued for Three Defendants - Dali

17 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Economic and Financial Judiciary Division issued Tuesday committal orders for three defendants in the case of phosphate extraction and transportation.

Spokesperson Mohsen Dali also told TAP the investigating judge also issued travel bans against six other defendants.

Three among defendants in this case are on the run, including a former minister and an MP in the frozen parliament.

The case relating to suspicions of administrative and financial corruption in the extraction and transport of phosphate was referred Monday to the public prosecutor at the the Economic and Financial Judiciary Division.

The public prosecutor initiated an investigation into two suspicious transactions. He accuses 22 suspects of fraud and forgery, obtaining illegal advantages, prejudice for the administration as well as active and passive bribery of a public official.

The investigation was entrusted to a judge at the division.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X