Tunisia: Phosphate Extraction Case - Committal Orders Issued for Three Defendants - Dali

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Economic and Financial Judiciary Division issued Tuesday committal orders for three defendants in the case of phosphate extraction and transportation.

Spokesperson Mohsen Dali also told TAP the investigating judge also issued travel bans against six other defendants.

Three among defendants in this case are on the run, including a former minister and an MP in the frozen parliament.

The case relating to suspicions of administrative and financial corruption in the extraction and transport of phosphate was referred Monday to the public prosecutor at the the Economic and Financial Judiciary Division.

The public prosecutor initiated an investigation into two suspicious transactions. He accuses 22 suspects of fraud and forgery, obtaining illegal advantages, prejudice for the administration as well as active and passive bribery of a public official.

The investigation was entrusted to a judge at the division.