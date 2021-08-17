South Africa: Infant Formula Industry Uses Guerrilla Warfare Tactics to Undermine Breastfeeding

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chantell Witten

Without significant and purposeful interventions to protect, promote and support breastfeeding, many countries, particularly in Africa, are on a trajectory for less breastfeeding with rising levels of malnutrition, more pronounced childhood obesity and its associated health conditions of non-communicable diseases.

Despite the many policies, interventions and efforts to promote the uptake of breastfeeding, South Africa, like many other countries, lags far behind the global target of 50% of infants under age six months being exclusively breastfed. The opposition to breastmilk is infant formula and, where mothers cannot afford sufficient infant formula, other fluids that displace and replace breast milk are sweetened water, sweetened teas and watered-down infant cereal fed from a bottle.

Given the widely known benefits of breastmilk, why is infant formula feeding so desired?

One may turn to the glamorous and attractive adverts for infant formula of beautiful bouncing babies with big eyes and happy looking mothers. Then there are the intelligent, scientific-looking health professionals endorsing this "clinically approved formula milk" for children or perhaps the allure lies with the status that formula feeding signals. All of these above-the-line marketing strategies are in play.

But there are other, more underhanded ways that infant formula companies have engaged to...

