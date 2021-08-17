South Africa: Gender Activists Beg Acting Speaker to Intervene Over 'Extreme Dysfunction' At Commission On Gender Equality

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

A collection of leading South African gender institutions, activists, professionals and individuals have written to Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, requesting a 'formal intervention' in the 'extreme dysfunction' of the Commission on Gender Equality.

Fifteen institutions and 32 individuals are signatories to the letter dated 16 August seeking to address issues that they allege have impeded the commission "from fulfilling its constitutional and public service mandates".

"In particular we are deeply concerned about the Parliament Portfolio Committee's (PPC's) apparent interference in the operations of the CGE (Commission on Gender Equality), and the PPC's recent partisan media statements on the CGE," noted Lebogang Ramafoko and advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo on behalf of the signatories.

They challenged the Commission on Gender Equality "with its not-insubstantial government budget" to "show evidence of whether and how it has affected systemic change in over twenty years of existence".

The institutions and activists said the recommendations and findings of six reviews had not been implemented by Parliament.

These included the "Kader Asmal Report" or findings of a 2007 Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of Chapter 9 and Associated Institutions as well as the Civil Society Advocacy Programme Report, the Office of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

