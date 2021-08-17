Liberia: Ministry of Labour Restricts Certain Employment Opportunities to Liberian

The Ministry of Labour has issued Standing Order #2 restricting certain employment opportunities to Liberians in commercial business establishments with branches in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

The Ministry noted that all Assistant Branch Manager Positions be restricted for Liberians in support of the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed between the Ministry of Labour and Liberia Chamber of Commerce for the creation of five hundred (500) jobs for new college and university graduates in the country.

In a communication sent out to commercial business establishments with branches in Monrovia and other parts of the Country signed by Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson said that the decision is in reference to a meeting held on 15th of June 2021 at the Ministry of Labour with the management of major commercial houses and chain businesses in and outside Monrovia.

The action is also in line with Regulation #17 of the Ministry of Labour which provides that "before a work permit is issued to a foreigner, the Minister of Labour must first ascertain that the vacancy has been published to give qualify Liberians the opportunity to apply and have access to employment in the private sector."

The Communication noted that it has observed that records at the Ministry of Labour reflect that very few business entities and NGO's operating in Liberia advertise their vacancies in local newspapers, radio stations, and on websites accessible to Liberians before applying for work permits for foreigners to occupy those vacancies.

"That against this backdrop, the Ministry of Labour will not be disposed to approve work permits for foreigners to serve as Branch Manager except the following conditions are met:

That sufficient evidence is provided to prove that the vacancy for Branch Manager was duly advertised to give qualified Liberians the opportunity to apply and have access to employment, OR

That a Liberian is employed as the Assistant Branch Manager."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour says that it expects full compliance from all Commercial Business establishments in the country.