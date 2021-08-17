Liberia: Government Tells Aminata & Sons to Take Responsibility for Weekend Fire Disaster

The Government of Liberia urges petroleum dealer Aminata & Sons to take full responsibility for Friday's August 13, 2021, devastating situation that left 10 persons severely injured and several properties damaged, including stores along Water Street in central Monrovia.

"I'm told the truck that caused this disaster belongs to Aminata filling station and I like to encourage them in this public manner to take full responsibility for this disaster or failure on their part, the government will come after them."

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee made those statements Saturday, August 14, 2021, when he led an array of government officials to the scene of the fire disaster after news broke Friday that a gas tanker belonging to Aminata & Sons lost control and ran into three houses and several stores thereby injuring several residents.

Mayor Koijee said as Mayor of Monrovia it is his duty to ensure safety of residents, the capital and its environs.

"We can't sit and watch this thing to continue happening", he said and noted from now onward the Monrovia City Corporation will work with key governmental institutions, including the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Transport to ensure vehicles especially, heavy-duty trucks that are plying the streets are well checked or are roadworthy to avoid a reoccurrence of such accident.

"I'm told this isn't the first nor second or third time for such a situation to occur, but you can rest assure that the government will do all in its power to making sure that the relevant institution, which is the National Disaster Management Agency comes to your aid as quickly as possible", Koijee added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He extended sympathy to owners of houses and stores that got destroyed, adding that the government is saddened upon hearing the news, "but again we are excited that there was no casualty, and that is because we all serve the true living God."

Koijee also lauded the Liberia National Fire Service for its adequate response to the incident as well as the Police for restoring calm.

At the same time speaking to some victims of the devastating situation, a resident, Ms. Darline Soumie describes the incident as a total setback for her and her entire family, adding that they now have nowhere to stay, after all of their houses were destroyed during the incident.

"As we speak me and my other family has absolutely nowhere to go nor is sleep, our only hope now to call on the national government, and other humanitarian organizations to immediately come to our aid"

Another resident, Alpha Mitchell thanked God for his life, saying it was God that saved the lives of those people who got injured because they were all in their various houses when the truck fell down the bridge.

Mr. Mitchell said though fellow Muslim brothers who are owners of the damaged stores lost a huge portion of their goods, life is more important and he is thankful that nobody died as a result of the fire.

"Nobody prays for this to happen but since it has happened, we're looking forward to hearing from our government", he noted.

He then thanked Mayor Koijee for visiting the scene to assess the level of damage done.