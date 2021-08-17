Liberia: I Don't Owe Bill Any Money

Pastor breaks silence on daughter's murder

The father of a two-year-old girl, who was stabbed multiple times to death by Suspect Bill Zian in River Cess County last week Tuesday in a revenge attack clarifies here that he doesn't owe BEditing by Jonathan Browneill Zian any money, as reported by some media institutions in the country.

Speaking on Monday, August 16, on Okay FM 99.5, Pastor Yarkpazua Pewee said last week Tuesday he was with Bill Zian and some other members of his church and Bill told him he was hungry so he told his daughter to go and dish him some food, but when the little girl brought the food, the suspect said he didn't want to eat and so he (Pastor Pewee) asked him what was his problem, but the suspect he didn't talk.

He narrates that it was very strange for Bill to refuse food in his house, so he (Pewee) continued to ask him and then the suspect said he was fasting. The Pastor continues that he went inside and brought 500 Liberia Dollars for Bill but the suspect said the money was small so he (Pastor Pewee) decided to go inside and add the money up, but while in his room, he didn't know where Bill took a knife from and started raising it to people that were sitting in the yard, so they ran from him.

The Pastor explains that while still in his room, he heard shouts of people from outside telling him not to come out because Bill had taken a knife and was running behind them, so he decided to come outside and see what was happening but didn't observe that his two-year-old daughter followed him. He says when he came out, Bill raised the knife to stab him, so he ran back into his room and locked the door, leaving the little girl behind.

Pastor Pewee says while in the room, he saw his little daughter Hannah Pewee in the hands of Bill, running in the bush with her so he came out and ran behind him, and as he got close, he saw Bill stabbing his daughter and telling him to take courage and that it was finished, and nothing he (Pastor Pewee) could do, saying he was sorry.

It had been reported earlier that Suspect Bill Zian stabbed the girl after her father, Pastor Yarkpazua Pewee failed to pay his debt.

According to River Cess Police detachment, Suspect Zian alleged that Pastor Pewee owes him 16 thousand Liberian dollars and has since refused to pay the amount, leaving him with no choice but to revenge on the pastor's daughter.

Police in River Cess have reportedly arrested the suspect and placed him behind the bar, pending preliminary investigation.