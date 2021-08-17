Liberia: Representative Jimmy Smith Denies Receiving U.S.$25k From Cummings

The Office of Montserrado County Districts #2 Representative Jimmy W. Smith has denied an allegation by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Youth League that the lawmaker allegedly received US$25,000 from Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Mr. Alexander B. Commings to instigate violence in the country.

In a release dated 16 August 2021, Smith's office calls on the National Executive Committee of the ruling party to speedily investigate the allegation levied by the CDC Youth League against him.

The release terms as maliciously, willful, intentionally, and false, the CDC Youth League's accusation against Mr. Smith, saying the allegation is without any iota of truth about receiving US$25,000 from Mr. Cummings.

"At no point has Honorable Smith and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings including any other leader of the opposition ever had a conversation of any kind, including telephone talk, handshake," the release said.

The office believes that the statement against Rep. Smith is a constant fight that is meant to cause division within the party. Despite the allegation levied against Rep. Smith, his office insists that he is involved much with the promotion of the government's Pro-poor Agenda through youth development, women empowerment, and community-based initiatives.

It, therefore, urged the National Executive Committee of the CDC to speedily investigate and publicly discipline the progenitor giving such "loose talk and hateful ideal" that is meant to disintegrate the party at the detriment of Rep. Smith.

Meanwhile, Rep. Smith's office said it is aware of elements within the CDC close to the ear of the president that is allegedly using such influence to undermine the lawmaker by deliberately creating [conflict] between him and the president, saying such tactics will never materialize.

The office indicated that Mr. Smith is a formal law enforcement officer and also a respecter of the law, adding that as a disciplinarian, he will never support indiscipline action, at least talk about insulting the president.

According to the release, the utmost interest of Rep. Smith has proven beyond imagination and mustered the effort to improve youth growth and transformations including CDC youth as evidenced by the empowerment of many CDC Youth in his office.

"If the youth group is an autonomous body as planned that takes responsibility and decisions by itself without regulations, why are they accusing Hon. Smith about an unproved action and inactions of one of their leaders in the person of Joe P. Tarnue who is a Secretary-General of the District's Youth League?" the office wonders.