Liberia: LACC Gives 2 Months Grace Period

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Chairperson Cllr. Edward Kla Martin has given public officials across the country a two-month grace period to declare their assets, starting effective 1 September 2021.

Speaking at LACC's headquarter in Cong Town Monday, 16 August during a major news conference, Martin vowed to make Liberia a corruption-free - zone and to prosecute every government official and agency that will be found culpable of corruption and misapplication of public funds.

The new LACC boss emphasized that the commission will make sure that there will be no room left for corruption, noting that every government institution and individual found culpable will be fully investigated and punished for misapplication of public funds when found guilty.

Over some alleged corruption saga, Cllr. Martin told the news conference that the LACC is currently investigating and auditing the National Transit Authority (NTA), National Port Authority (NPA) Grand Bassa detachment, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), and the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA).

He continued that the investigation will be concluded shortly and all those captured in the report will be invited for questioning.

"We inherited 73 anti-corruption cases including those audit reports that are before us. However, we want to assure the Liberian people that we will make sure that justice is served and all those reflected in the report will be punished," said Cllr. Martin.

"If they are not in the country, we will use every diplomatic and international connection to get them here to account to the Liberian people because our partners have assured that they will help us in the fight against corruption," Cllr. Martin added.

Addressing the issue of assets declaration, Cllr. Martin explained that in this year, LACC has 59 names of people that have declared their assets, 15% of the females and 84% males.

Martin assured that the LACC will begin a robust assets deceleration campaign in September this year, and it will be extended the grace period for asset declaration due to the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic here.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Martin has indicated that there has been voluntary restitution in the amount of US$18, 000 made through the court regarding the cases of Munah Sieh and other defendants involved in the misapplication of funding for police uniforms.

He said the total judgment sum for five defendants is US$199,800, adding that each of the defendants is expected to pay the amount of US$39,950 for the uniform as prescribed by the judge.

The LACC boss called on every Liberian to join the fight against corruption and report every corruption case, assuring them of protection by the commission.