Africa: China in Africa - Unpacking 'Crimes' Against the Earth

analysis

The People's Republic of China has launched radical environmental interventions to clean up its own backyard. In Africa, its Belt and Road Initiative has brought some economic development, but was destroying ecosystem immunity with apparent impunity, experts said in an Our Burning Planet webinar. Local activism offered hopeful precedents.

China's projects are wreaking havoc with natural capital in Africa, according to two top environmentalists. Last week, in an Our Burning Planet webinar moderated by investigative journalist Kevin Bloom, he talked to frontline activist Pooven Moodley and acclaimed conservationist William Laurance about the damage and how to arrest it.

"China has had escalating economic growth even in this last Covid year," said Laurance, a distinguished research professor at Australia's James Cook University. The superpower is leading in installed renewable energy capacity worldwide, yet "it is overwhelmingly the biggest carbon polluter and produces about 2.5 times as much carbon emissions as the United States".

Launched by the Chinese Communist Party in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a global infrastructure development strategy in about 140 countries, projected to boost world GDP by more than $7-trillion per annum by 2040. The initiative has bankrolled development to the tune of billions of...