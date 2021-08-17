South Africa: The Bucs Stop Here - Josef Zinnbauer's Resignation Halts Rollercoaster Pirates Run

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

On Monday, Orlando Pirates confirmed that the head coach had handed in his resignation. The German departs with a 52% win percentage and one trophy from his one-and-a-half season stint.

The original Soweto derby, between Swallows and Orlando Pirates, is the straw that broke the camel's back. Zinnbauer has resigned as the Buccaneers' coach, just more than a year and half after joining the Ghost ship as skipper.

The Buccaneers were victims of a seven-minute Ruzaigh Gamildien brace blitz as they were beaten 2-1 by the Dube Birds and subsequently bundled out of the MTN8 competition they won last season. The result snapped the camel's back in half.

"I would like to thank the chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me," said Zinnbauer in a club statement.

"Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

"I have spent the past two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future," the 51-year-old concluded....

