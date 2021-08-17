South Africa: Eavesdropping On the Sky - the Backstory of Meerkat and SKA

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julienne Du Toit

The story of how a shy radio astronomer from the Eastern Cape came to be a central character in building of one of the world's most sensitive scientific instruments involves a series of unlikely events, a startling amount of beer and popcorn, and a team fuelled by the stubborn conviction that South Africa could pull it off.

In the year 2000, South Africa's prowess in the field of radio astronomy was on the verge of flickering out.

The country boasted a total of five radio astronomers and there was talk of closing down the only institution that offered courses on it - Rhodes University's Department of Physics and Electronics.

A solitary radio telescope was still operating: Hartebeesthoek Radio Observatory (HartRAO) near Johannesburg.

Fast-forward two decades, and everything has changed. Radio astronomy studies are flourishing in South Africa with more than 100 PhD-qualified researchers collaborating across all major universities.

Leading scientists from all over the world are conducting research using the data pouring from the 64 dishes of the South African MeerKAT radio telescope situated in the stillness of the Great Karoo. MeerKAT is the precursor of the international Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope, which was given the official go-ahead at...

