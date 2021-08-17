Zimbabwe: Zim Athletes in Kenya

ZIMBABWE'S representatives at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships arrived in Kenya on Monday morning, ahead of the junior athletics competition scheduled for this week.

Zimbabwe is fielding two athletes - Clinton Muunga and Samukeliso Ndebele - in track events.

Muunga qualified for men's 100m and 200m while Ndebele will take part in the women's 200m.

They are under the guidance of coach Zibusiso Nyoni.

Competition begins on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and runs until August 22.

The championships were supposed to start on Tuesday but were rescheduled to Wednesday due to logistical challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The impact of Covid-19 on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world have proven to be a challenge.

"However, the full athletics programme is able to be accommodated across five days rather than five-and-a-half days with minimal impact on the athletes attending from more than 100 countries," read a statement by the World Athletics.

The Zimbabweans are expected to have their first training session here this afternoon after they all tested negative for Covid-19 when they took the tests earlier today.